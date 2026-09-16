New Jersey election 2026: What to know about the 1st Congressional District race between Donald Norcross and Damon Galdo
Galdo, the Republican challenger, is trying to thwart a seventh term for Norcross, the Democratic incumbent.
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- N.J. 1st Congressional District: What’s at stake
- Donald Norcross: About | Political experience | Top priorities | Stances on key issues
- Damon Galdo: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues
In the 2026 midterm elections, New Jersey voters will decide who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 1st Congressional District seat, which represents Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester counties.
What’s at stake in the race?
All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. California Rep. Kevin Kiley is an independent who caucuses with Republicans. There are currently four vacant seats in the House.
New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District seat has been represented by a Democrat since 1975, so it is considered a reliably safe seat for the party. Norcross easily won reelection in 2024.
What to know about Incumbent Democrat Donald Norcross
Norcross, 67, has represented New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District since 2014, when he won both a special election and the general election to replace Rob Andrews. Prior to that, he had served as a state senator and an assemblyman.
Before entering politics, the Voorhees resident was a union electrician. Following his father’s footsteps, he rose through the ranks of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and later served as president of the Southern New Jersey AFL-CIO for nearly 20 years, according to his congressional bio.
What to know about Republican Damon Galdo
Galdo, 45, is a construction superintendent from West Deptford. This is his first time running as the Republican nominee to represent New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District. He unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination in 2022 and 2024.
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