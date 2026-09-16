In the 2026 midterm elections, New Jersey voters will decide who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 1st Congressional District seat, which represents Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester counties.

What’s at stake in the race?

All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. California Rep. Kevin Kiley is an independent who caucuses with Republicans. There are currently four vacant seats in the House.

New Jersey’s 1st Congressional District seat has been represented by a Democrat since 1975, so it is considered a reliably safe seat for the party. Norcross easily won reelection in 2024.