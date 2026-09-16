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Bellevue State Park will come alive this weekend as hundreds of Delawareans and visitors from across the region are expected to gather for an afternoon celebrating Latino culture, community and heritage.

The ninth annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, hosted by HOY en Delaware, will feature cultural performances, folk dancing, local artists, traditional foods and community resources representing Latino communities from across the state and beyond.

But this year’s celebration carries an added significance for the Spanish news outlet. HOY en Delaware is marking its 30th anniversary. The outlet has spent three decades serving Delaware’s Latino community — a milestone that reflects the publication’s longstanding effort to connect Spanish-speaking residents with news, resources and one another.

“Desde el propio nacimiento del periódico hace 30 años, no había ningún medio impreso en español”, dijo Virginia Esteban Somalo, editora para HOY en Delaware y co-organizadora del festival. “Únicamente había un programa en una estación que era La Invasora y era un programa de una hora los domingos nada más.”

“Since the newspaper’s inception 30 years ago, there was no print media in Spanish,” said Virginia Esteban Somalo, editor for HOY en Delaware and co-organizer of the festival. “There was only one program on a station called La Invasora, and it was just a one-hour program on Sundays.”

Esteban Somalo said her husband, who founded HOY en Delaware, had recognized a need for more information and stronger connections among Delaware’s growing Hispanic communities when he arrived in the United States and settled in the state.

“Él se dio cuenta de la gran necesidad que había, que tenía la gente hispana que llegaba nueva a Delaware y que los del norte [de Delaware] no sabían qué hacían los del sur [de Delaware]”, ella añadió. “Casi no había conexión entre unos y otros.”

“He realized the great need that existed among Hispanic people who were new to Delaware, and that those in northern Delaware didn’t know what those in southern Delaware were doing,” she added. “There was almost no connection between them.”

That desire to connect communities has remained central to HOY en Delaware’s work — and the Hispanic Heritage Festival is one way the newspaper brings that mission to life.

The festival will bring together cultural organizations, businesses, artists and community service providers, allowing attendees to celebrate their heritage, while also connecting with resources.

The Delaware Art Museum will be among the organizations represented, alongside local Latino artists and vendors. Attendees can also find information on services ranging from health screenings and tax assistance to financial guidance, including resources for purchasing a car.