Delaware primary election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost

Primary Election Day has come and gone in Delaware, the last state primary before November’s midterm elections.

Here’s a look at how major primary races unfolded:

Attorney general race: Incumbent AG Kathy Jennings won the Democratic primary and will face the GOP’s David Graham in November.

U.S. Senate race: Incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Coons fought off multiple challengers. He’ll face Republican Dr. Mike Katz in the November general election. If elected, Katz would be the first Republican to hold the seat in 25 years.

U.S. House race: Joseph Arminio won the GOP primary and will face incumbent Rep. Sarah McBride for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat in November.

Treasurer race: Democrat Ted Lauzen bested two challengers and will face Republican candidate Michael Ramone in the general election.

As the votes continue to be counted, follow the latest updates from WHYY News on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.

Plus, as we barrel toward November, what questions do you have about the election? What type of coverage helps you feel more informed or prepared to vote? Let us know.