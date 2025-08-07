Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

TierView Development wants to bring 81 units of workforce housing and 2,700 square feet of commercial space to a leafy section of Germantown Avenue in East Mount Airy.

The proposal, steps from Gorgas Lane near Lovett Memorial Library, also calls for 11 parking spaces, 42 bike stalls and a green roof.

If approved, the four-story building would rise between two of Northwest Philadelphia’s busiest commercial corridors, in an area where real estate developers are building a growing number of market-rate multifamily and mixed-use properties.

“My entire mission with the buildings that I build is to provide neighborhood housing,” said Tierview principal Jenn Patrino. “We are trying to provide housing for that sort of forgotten missing middle.”

Patrino’s remarks came Tuesday following a presentation before the city’s Civic Design Review committee. The advisory group, composed of architects and planners, provides feedback on proposed developments early on in the approvals process.

TierView is seeking two zoning bonuses to add the height and density needed to complete the project at 6915 Germantown Ave., which would consist of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.