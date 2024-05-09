North Broad’s economic renaissance strategy now has a budget

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

North Broad Street in Philadelphia is already undergoing a big economic transformation, but now there’s a dedicated pot of money to keep revitalization efforts on track.

The goal is to spur more economic development along the corridor that’s already changing. Hundreds of apartments have already been built in the past few years. There’s also a transit-centric master-planned development in the works, and pedestrian plazas are popping up.

“Development is happening, [revitalization] is happening, and I think the timing is just good for an organization like North Broad Renaissance to be a part of that and help guide it in a strategic way where [growth] can be as inclusive as possible,” said Shalimar Thomas, executive director of North Broad Renaissance.

In January, the North Broad Business Improvement District, stretching from Spring Garden to West Indiana Avenue, began collecting extra taxes from commercial property owners.

The new business improvement district will be led by the nonprofit North Broad Renaissance, which was created seven years ago. According to the proposed budget, the nonprofit expects to collect $718,000 in taxes this year. That’s anticipated to increase over the next five years to $873,000 gradually.

In exchange, the nonprofit will spend the money on cleaning, safety, maintenance, greening, marketing, business development, capital improvements and administration. That could mean working to bring more businesses into vacant retail spaces, keeping sidewalks clean with street crews, adding more trash cans, planting trees, and improving lighting and pedestrian safety.