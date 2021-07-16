300 murders in 196 days: Philadelphia mourns a grim milestone

At least 300 people have been murdered in Philadelphia so far this year, including nearly 30 children under the age of 18.

In the past, the grim milestone has served as an unofficial barometer for the city’s gun violence epidemic. Though no one celebrated it, ending the year with fewer than 300 murders was generally viewed as a positive, a sliver of encouragement that things might be going in the right direction.

With more than five months left in 2021, advocates say hitting that mark is a terrifying reminder of the unrelenting surge in gun violence gripping the city. It is also an indicator of the very real possibility that Philadelphia will set a new single-year record for homicides after coming incredibly close in 2020, the deadliest year in three decades.

Since 1960, the city has never recorded more than 500 murders in a year.

“We’re entering uncharted waters,” said Anton Moore, executive director of Unity in the Community, a South Philadelphia-based nonprofit that works directly to resolve conflicts in the disadvantaged communities hit hardest by the crisis.

Frontline advocates like Moore applaud Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration for committing $155 million to anti-violence efforts this fiscal year — the fruit of an unprecedented budget deal that came together after public pushes from city lawmakers and community groups. They say the additional funding could make a real difference at some point — if the money is spent strategically on programs and initiatives with a record of curbing gun violence in the city, which continues to disproportionately affect Black males.

In the meantime, the same group is also frustrated. In part because, new funding or not, it’s still unclear exactly what’s driving this sustained uptick in violence, which it says is more unpredictable and brazen than ever.

“It’s just mind-boggling to me,” said Melany Nelson, executive director of Northwest Victim Services.

Nelson, whose organization provides families grief counseling and other services, still thinks about the freezing February afternoon when three gunmen shot eight people by the Olney Transportation Center.

The victims, two women and six men, ranged in age from 17 to 71. Authorities believe most of them were innocent bystanders.