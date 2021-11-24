“… So we are here to collectively make this call again with increased urgency. The Pennsylvania General Assembly must allow us to enact reasonable controls and gun on guns in our city. Until this happens, we will continue to work tirelessly in response to the crisis.”

State Rep. Joanna Mc Clinton said it’s not just elected officials who have a part in the fight against violence.

“We can’t go into your home and tell you how to raise your child. We can’t go into your home and help you confront the problems within, but we are standing here in solidarity to say that enough is absolutely enough,” she said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said her department has worked to readjust its policies and procedures based on what is driving the shootings and homicides.

“When we saw that there were more young people involved during the summer, we recognize that because a lot of the warm touchpoints were closed, we had to partner with those who work with kids to get our message out, to be able to locate them, because we couldn’t locate them in the schools,” she said. “When we saw that there was an increase in domestic violence, we had to prepare workshops and reach out to those who work with victims of domestic violence so we can get ahead of that. When we saw that narcotics was driving a lot of our violence, we had to put plans in place to make sure that we had specific initiatives, particularly out in the east part of the city to address the narcotics.”

Kenney added that until access to guns is more regulated in Pennsylvania, the violence will continue.

“It will stop when we can get control over weaponry in the state. It will stop when we get more of our kids plugged in to programs that will put them on the right path,” he said. “But I don’t know exactly the date it’s going to stop.”

The mayor said the city is working to implement more social programs, increase access to job opportunities, and increase capacity in the city’s court system, so the people committing the murders can be prosecuted and face consequences.

Elsewhere in the city, a new coalition from West Philadelphia’s House of Umoja and the Philly Peace Park is working to broker ceasefire agreements in 10 neighborhoods hit hardest by gun violence.

“We have to take command of our own salvation and that cannot come from the top down,” Umoja’s Queen Mother Falaka Fattah said in a press conference on Sunday. “It has to come from the bottom up.”