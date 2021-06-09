Philadelphia’s latest fight to enact stronger gun control laws faces its first legal hurdle Wednesday, when attorneys representing the city and state lawmakers are scheduled to deliver oral arguments in state court.

The virtual hearing comes nearly eight months after Philadelphia brought the suit against the Pennsylvania General Assembly, joining the CeaseFire PA Education Fund and nearly a dozen residents directly affected by gun violence. The ask: invalidate a state regulation that makes it illegal for Philly and other municipalities to pass their own measures aimed at curbing gun violence.

Wednesday’s arguments will effectively determine whether the city’s case will be permitted to move forward in Commonwealth Court — or be dismissed.

A same-day ruling is not expected.

“It could be some number of weeks or months before a ruling is issued,” said Adam Skaggs with the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which filed a brief in support of the city’s petition.

Under Pennsylvania’s Uniform Firearms Act, Philadelphia and municipalities across the state are legally barred from enacting measures designed to reduce gun violence, including laws that “regulate the lawful ownership, possession, transfer or transportation of firearms.”

The provision is an example of what is known as state preemption.

Amid a historic surge in gun violence, lawyers for the city argue that regulations under the Firearms Act, some of which date back to the early 1970s, should be invalidated because they are unconstitutional. The law interferes with the city’s legal responsibility to “protect the health, safety and quality of life of its citizens,” the petition says.

The General Assembly has also put lives at risk, particularly in lower-income communities of color, by repeatedly preventing cities like Philadelphia from passing “sensible policies” designed to reduce gun violence, including permit-to-purchase requirements, the lawsuit argues.

In addition, the suit says lives are put at risk by Harrisburg’s failure to enact stricter laws aimed at addressing the gun violence epidemic.

Those actions, the city and its partners maintain, violate not just residents’ constitutional right to “enjoy and defend life and liberty,” but also the legislative body’s legal obligation “to maintain order and preserve the safety and welfare of all citizens.”

“Their stance is really clear. It’s not one of ‘we want to act. It is one of ‘we don’t wanna act and we don’t want you to act either to save lives,’” said Adam Garber, executive director of CeaseFire PA.