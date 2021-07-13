No Gun Zone has amassed quite an audience.

The Instagram page run by Terence, who declined to provide his last name, intends to “raise awareness to the destruction caused by gun violence and other social ills.”

A 2018 column in The Philadelphia Inquirer profiling Terence cited his audience at 40,000. Over the years, as the city’s homicide rate has soared, so has his follower count. The Instagram page currently has nearly a quarter-million followers.

No Gun Zone serves as a de facto news source, often posting screenshots of news articles and raw video, either produced by the page’s curator or other residents committing acts of journalism.