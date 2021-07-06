A day after a holiday weekend wracked by shootings, elected officials in Philadelphia are calling on their counterparts in Harrisburg and Washington to do more to help reduce gun violence.

State Sen. Sharif Street, whose 21-year-old nephew was murdered in broad daylight over the weekend, said it’s time for everyone to step up and set aside partisan politics. He added that Republican lawmakers who control the legislature have consistently refused to even consider gun control measures introduced in the General Assembly, including bills aimed at restricting the sale and purchase of military-grade firearms, banning weapons in public parks, and improving the reporting of lost or stolen handguns.

Philadelphia is suing the state, including Republican leaders in the General Assembly, to enact its own gun control measures, because state preemption laws make it illegal for the city to pass its own legislation.

“This is beyond politics,” Street, a Democrat, said during a news conference outside City Hall on Tuesday. “None of you will be voted out of your districts for funding programs for violence prevention. Nobody. Not one district in the commonwealth.”