Philly to join national anti-violence collaboration

Matthew Kern is the co-director of Beyond the Bars, which recently received a community investment grant from the city to help propel its efforts to build musical spaces and teach songwriting and recording across the city. As students progress through the program, some will eventually have the opportunity to become paid teachers themselves.

“Obviously, when it comes to violence prevention, this hits home for us and we believe music is the way — one of the many outlets and mediums that our young people need to both express their traumas through that as well as to continue to grow and heal from it,” Kern said.

Power of Paint, which delivers art supplies right to kids’ doorsteps, has also grown its operation with the help of a community investment grant.

Erica Atwood, the senior director for the city’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, said the city wants the help of grassroots organizations and encouraged them to apply for grant funding.

The application window for the targeted community investment grant program will remain open until July 23.

While the briefing largely focused on what the city is doing to address gun violence, there were tense exchanges between the mayor and several reporters when the topic of what the city isn’t doing came up.

Specifically, one reporter asked Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw if they accept blame for the rise in gun violence — to which Kenney balked.

“Your questions seem to indicate that this is the only city in the country that has gone through this, and it’s not. And as a matter of fact, we’re not even the worst at this point. And we’re trying to get there to reverse that. But yeah, I accept total responsibility for fixing the problem,” Kenney said.

Outlaw’s answer on accepting “blame” for the root causes of violence: absolutely not.

“I think the mayor answered that well — blame, no. Responsibility, yes, because obviously this is our job. We’re responsible for public safety,” Outlaw said. “But the police don’t contribute to housing status, education, access to wealth and capital, and all of those things. We are doing what we can within the resources that we have.”