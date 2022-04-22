Congressman Dwight Evans announced an ambitious, $51 billion plan to tackle the nation’s gun violence epidemic at its roots. The plan would support local law enforcement to improve clearance rates for fatal and non fatal shootings, fund neighborhood violence intervention strategies and workforce development programs, and pay for city blight reduction, among other efforts.

Funding for the plan is wrapped into two stalled spending packages in Congress: the Build Back Better Act and the VICTIM Act, which Evans is co-leading with Florida Congresswoman Val Demmings.

In announcing the plan, Evans was joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, who was most focused on making firearms less accessible. He relayed a story about recently walking around Madrid at 1 in the morning and feeling safe because he was confident no one had a gun but the police.

“As long as I can go with you this weekend to buy a bag of guns without any background checks, without any questions at all, we’re going to have this problem,” he said.