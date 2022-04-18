The city of Philadelphia saw another violent weekend, with nine homicides and 28 non-fatal shootings for the weekend ending on Easter Sunday.

District Attorney Larry Krasner called the weekend violence “terrible,” but added the homicide rate is down 5% from the same time a year ago. He called for more money for prevention programs, and blamed the violence in part on the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down prevention efforts.

Krasner spoke Monday morning at Neighborhood Bike Works, a program that is designed to engage young people by building and riding bikes made from recycled parts. He spoke of his childhood where he scavenged through dumpsters to build his own bike and said a program like Bike Works is helpful to give youth a creative outlet.

“The lesson of the pandemic is that we have underestimated how incredibly important even the basic prevention that we had is. Organized sports not existing for the first time in my 61-year-old life. That’s a bad thing. Classrooms not being open. That’s a bad thing. Courthouses being shut down. That’s a bad thing. Police not being able to function as normal. That’s a bad thing,” Krasner said.

He added that high prices for automobile parts, and complete cars, especially overseas, has fueled carjackings in the city.

“The lesson is we should have been investing more heavily and long ago in more prevention. And if we had done that, then we might have had a stronger foundation when the wind got high and blew the house down, which is what happened during this pandemic.”