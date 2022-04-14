Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here.

Summer is approaching, and residents hardest-hit by the ongoing gun violence crisis are bracing for a seasonal surge in bloodshed. The City of Philadelphia says their new lineup of recreational activities is designed to keep children out of the line of fire.

On Wednesday, representatives from the city’s criminal justice, law enforcement, and children and family services departments promoted a wide array of largely free summer offerings that they’re calling “PlayItSafePHL”. The list includes summer camps, athletic leagues, science programs, swimming lessons and more. There are also thousands of jobs available for teenagers in search of seasonal work.

“Our kids need activities,” said City Managing Director Tumar Alexander. “Our kids should not live in their houses in fear, stay in their houses throughout the summer. So we’re gonna do our best to make sure these programs are not only enriching but also safe for the young people to transverse to and from.”