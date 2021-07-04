Philly DA awards anti-violence grants, says more money available for community groups

“Far too often, our communities have gotten used to hearing gunshots,” said State Rep. Morgan Cephas. “I had to be on a Zoom call with Overbrook High students who are challenged with the education system during COVID. They had to deal with the loss of three of their classmates.”

More than 1,000 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far in 2021, a 24% increase from this time last year. In 2020, gun violence was the leading cause of death among young Black and Latino men, according to the city.

The summer is a time when levels of violence tend to rise, and Krasner said with murders and other violent crimes up above a year ago, now is the time to circumvent the issue by helping with money distributed on the grassroots level. Krasner has also joined the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity in calling on the city’s biggest businesses and nonprofits to chip in.