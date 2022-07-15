Got a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Each element in FDR’s newest pop-up play space is inspired by a verb: traverse, swing, slide, balance.

The South Philadelphia play space at the park’s Clubhouse Lawn was designed by the local community of kids who will eventually use it. They’re also the ones who will help build it.

“It’s so important to give kids fun, safe, engaging places for them to play and develop crucial development skills — like collaboration, communication, natural exploration,” said Rebecca Poole, the marketing and branding coordinator at Fairmount Park Conservancy.

The site of the Anna C. Verna Playground broke ground this week, and the project is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

The pop-up space, meanwhile, will be ready for playtime within the next two weeks to ensure that, while the new Anna C. Verna Playground is being constructed, kids can still have fun.

When the pop-up is complete, it won’t look like your typical playground.