Made by North Philly residents, monuments to local heroes put Black history on display

Black history lives in North Philadelphia.

It’s built into the names of neighborhood streets and libraries. Memorialized through murals and monuments. But some stories of the local legends who lived and worked there have gone unrecognized, only remembered in the minds of residents.

Play Everywhere Sharswood aims to change that.

The new program will bring about nine installations that honor the area’s Black legends to community sites for all to see, interact with, and learn about. The project — born out of a desire from area residents to see local heroes represented in the community — is a first for the area.

“The installations are countercultural,” said Winfield Thomas. ”Our area is not supposed to have anything that’s positive where kids could go, look at and see themselves again.”

Thomas is involved with the Brewerytown Sharswood Neighborhood Coalition, the group behind Play Everywhere Sharswood. The group received funding from Kaboom and the William Penn Foundation through Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia to make the installations a reality. They expect the installations to remain in place for two to three years.