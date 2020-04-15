Designing at a distance: Coronavirus already changing how Philly architects work

Meghan Talarowski didn’t envision spending the spring inside, assembling thousands of packs of crayons, bubbles, activity sheets, and sidewalk chalk.

Not to mention the distraction of new coworkers sharing her space: her two young children and husband; all of them working from the family’s Philadelphia home.

“This is a tough time, kids and parents are stressed,” Talarowski, the founder and executive director of Studio Ludo, a nonprofit playground design studio and advocacy group. “People are trying to work while being full-time caretakers.”

Talarowski had planned to begin, this summer, a national study of 50 playgrounds in major cities, funded by the National Institute of Health.

But, faced with a statewide stay-at-home order and the NIH project officially on hold, Talarowski pivoted. The landscape designer sensed a new collective need and shifted her focus from playgrounds to Play Packs, expanding the way her team “delivers play” for the time being.

Studio Ludo’s Play Packs offer fun and free creative supplies and activities to help kids and parents combat the social isolation and stress caused by COVID-19. Materials for the packs are supplied by donations from Treehouse Books, Staples, and through direct donations submitted through the nonprofit’s website.

Studio Ludo is donating staff time to coordinate, assemble, and distribute the packs across the city, with a goal to produce 1,200 packs per week until the end of the school year.

The next distribution date will be Friday, April 24, since the next two weeks are critical for social distancing, she said.

Flexibility and creative problem-solving are critical qualities of a good designer. But even for professionals trained in these skills, the coronavirus pandemic presents an unprecedented challenge.

“The weird thing is that we’re still very busy,” says Sara Pevaroff Schuh, founding principal of SALT design studio, a five-person landscape architecture firm dedicated to re-envisioning urban and community spaces.

While it’s possible to perform tasks from home, design is best when done collaboratively.

“Things happen when people are in the same room,” said Schuh. “Energy is generated from other people saying something, or you watching them doing something … we do charrettes all the time in the office.”