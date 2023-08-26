This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

On Sharon Drayton’s block in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, wooden benches sit on the sidewalk in front of most of the porch-fronted, brick rowhouses.

They’re not your average benches. They’re handmade, and the back of each bench contains a built-in planter box. Attached to the side is a metal sheath to hold a patio umbrella.

“I’m really excited about mine. Everybody is, really,” Drayton said. “It’s something new, and it helps.”

The planter benches are part of an experiment led by researchers at Drexel University to find ways to help residents of sunny Philly neighborhoods deal with summer heat, especially if those blocks lack street trees.

The project began in the Hunting Park neighborhood in 2020 and expanded this summer to Haddington, Kingsessing, Point Breeze, and Grays Ferry. In total, roughly 400 planter benches have been distributed throughout the city.

“We would love to see in the data that these things are making a difference in the temperature,” said Nikki Pearl, lab manager of Drexel University’s Sustainable Water Resource Engineering Lab and manager of the planter bench project. “But we also want to help beautify blocks, build a sense of community, add some greenspace with the native plants. … There’s really a lot of goals.”

An alternative to street trees?

The wooden benches are wide enough to seat one to two people. They’re made of plain, pressure-treated wood that can be painted or customized. The patio umbrella that shades each bench is removable, attached by a metal sheath on the side of the bench. The planter box is designed to use water efficiently, with a reservoir system, pond liner, and drainage tube.

“Anything you plant in here, … its root system will grow down into the reservoir,” said Angelo Zaharatos, an architect based in Connecticut involved with the project. “It will start wicking up the water itself, as needed.”

Philly residents interested in learning construction skills were hired to build the benches in a warehouse in Southwest Philly.

“We started from piles of wood … and we turned it into something beautiful,” said Oman Sewell, who helped build the benches and lives in one of the South Philly neighborhoods where they’re being installed.