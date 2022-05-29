Opinion: Open spaces in Philly not keeping up with the urgent and obvious need

COVID-19 pushed our city’s gun violence epidemic to new heights. Our recreation leaders, coaches and camp counselors had to do more with less through the pandemic. Now we are asking them to continue working on a shoestring, even as we tell ourselves we value young people’s futures.

The city’s Rebuild Initiative is a visionary investment in our public spaces. But it does not provide the critical funding needed to maintain our parks and rec centers, activate and program them, and ensure that they perform at their highest capacity for as long as possible. We are woefully underfunded for maintenance, and our Parks and Rec staff are often the front-line workers who build the critical relationships with young people and their families that help underpin strong, connected communities.

Parks are a very efficient use of the public dollar because investment in a park is an investment in health and safety, the environment and community. These vital public spaces can serve the needs of multiple city agencies, and as a result, it makes very little sense, just from an efficiency and effectiveness standpoint, to undercut them.

We respect that City leaders need to make tough decisions. But investing in parks and recreation cannot be optional.

Owen Franklin is the Pennsylvania State Director for The Trust for Public Land. Tyrique Glasgow is founder of the Young Chances Foundation, and a survivor of gun violence.

