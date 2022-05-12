Opinion: Philly should prioritize green infrastructure with its federal dollars

One way to accomplish these goals would be to advance our local green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) industry. The GSI industry spans many sectors and includes planning, design, engineering, construction, operations and maintenance, and material supply, and supports upwards of 34,000 workers across the Commonwealth.

GSI investments support small businesses and create family-sustaining jobs while providing access to equitably distributed, well-maintained public spaces, healthy rivers and streams, and other climate resilience projects.

By investing in GSI, Pennsylvania stands to reap billions of dollars in economic activity. The GSI industry has grown faster in Pennsylvania than the state’s overall growth rate, by nearly 3% over nearly a decade, proving that investing in GSI will lead to growth across the Commonwealth.

With millions of dollars in funding for much-needed improvements and projects, there will be a growing need for a large, diverse, and accessible workforce. Over the past decade, the industry has shown particular strength as an entry point for workers from all education levels, including those re-entering the workforce following incarceration or rehabilitation.

According to the GSI: A Tool for Economic Recovery and Growth in PA report from the Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia (SBN), an organization leading the way in advancements in the GSI industry, one in two workers earn more than $15/hour, even without a high school diploma or equivalent. Nine out of 10 GSI jobs in PA require a high school diploma or less, creating a viable career path for the 14% of Philadelphians who do not have a high school diploma, according to the most recent 2020 Census data.

The Justice40 Initiative makes Philadelphia particularly well positioned to benefit from the IIJA. Justice40 is the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensuring that forty percent of the benefits from the infrastructure package will be directly invested in underserved communities.