As Philadelphia welcomes the return of spring, the warming weather brings the annual cherry blossom season into full bloom, which is expected to peak during the first week of April.

In 1926, the Japanese government gifted Philadelphia 1,600 flowering trees to honor the 150th anniversary of America’s independence. Over time, the puffy clouds of spring have become synonymous with the season in the City of Brotherly Love.