‘Concrete Cowboy’ debuts on Netflix as Philly riders who inspired the film fundraise to keep tradition alive

“Concrete Cowboy” debuts Friday on Netflix. The movie starring Idris Elba was primarily filmed at Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in Strawberry Mansion and captured a Philadelphia riding tradition that goes back a century.

The movie is based on Greg Neri’s 2011 novel “Ghetto Cowboy.”

Despite drawing international interest and inspiring a book, the nonprofit club has a GoFundMe to raise money to keep it afloat.

Ellis Ferrell, Fletcher Street’s founder, told WHYY’s Billy Penn that he uses his own funds to maintain the nonprofit riding club, with help from son Darrin, 55, and grandson Milan, 23.

“I’m known worldwide,” Ferrell said. “I’ve had them from everywhere. Australia, Germany, France, the U.K., Korea, Japan. All of them have been here and did videos of me and they’ve gone back to their countries and won awards. I never got one dime.”

The GoFundMe goal is $100,000. So far they’ve raised more than $42,000.