‘Be a better listener’: Philly business owners share their pandemic lessons

The pandemic has been difficult for almost everyone. For business owners, it has been an existential challenge.

Hundreds of businesses in the Philadelphia area have shuttered permanently. Black and Latino business owners have been hit harder and had less access initially to state and federal aid.

For those whose businesses survived, many entrepreneurs say the way they approach their work has forever been altered.

Some of that change is intuitive: sock more away in savings, have a Plan B if coronavirus restrictions tighten again.

But some of it is more surprising. Business owners that have had the same routines for years found themselves forced to try new approaches, and, in doing so have, reexamined their values and priorities.

Keystone Crossroads spoke with three Philadelphia entrepreneurs about the hardest and most surreal moments of their pandemic year, and the lessons they will take away from it.

Pat Burns, 59, owns grocery stores, hotels, a restaurant, and a club in the Philly region

The pandemic has been a year of extremes for Pat Burns’ enterprises.

The longtime business magnate and developer owns seven grocery stores in Philadelphia and Delaware County, along with two Marriott Hotels, a restaurant, and a country club.

“Our grocery store business went through the roof for a while there. At the same time I had weddings, and banquets, and hotels completely shut down,” said the longtime developer and business magnate. “It has been a hell of a year.”

What advice would you give yourself in March of 2020?

The answer to that question is simple, Burns said. “Buy more toilet paper and disinfectant in January and February!”

Biggest business challenge of the pandemic?

When it comes to pandemic difficulties, Burns was one of the lucky ones: he had enough in reserves that he was able to choose not to lay any of his roughly 1,500 employees off, he said.

His challenge was keeping them engaged. While grocery store workers were slammed, many of his service industry employees had little to do for months.

“They want to work,” Burns said. “[The challenge was] keeping people positive, saying, “Hey, let’s look at this the right way. Let’s use this [opportunity] to clean the place better when we are closed, remodel a little bit … we are going to get through this.’”

Most surreal moment?

Burns’ businesses were rocked by COVID: His grocery stores were struggling to keep up with demand, while his hotels, restaurant, and club were empty. Then, over the summer, a number of his stores were damaged in the looting that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The year’s nadir, Burns said, was a complete curveball: On August 5, 2020, got a call that the Fresh Grocer he owns in Upper Darby had been completely flooded due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

“Food was just flowing out the door,” Burns said. “Back in August I said, ‘We’ve had COVID. We’ve had civil unrest. We’ve had a flood. I’m just waiting for the locusts.’”

Lesson of the pandemic year?

Working to keep his employees happy and engaged over the last year, Burns said, has taught him something that he’ll hold onto for the rest of his career: the importance of listening.

“Instead of just concentrating on our business, [I need to] concentrate on them a little bit,” Burns said. “They’ve been through so much. I need to be a better listener of what their problems are, and how I can help them.”