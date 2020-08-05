‘Waiting for the locusts’: Philly area businesses reeling from pandemic, protests — now floods

‘We will try’

Soo and James Lee have run Lee’s Best Dry Cleaners out of a strip mall in Upper Darby for more than two decades, but on Tuesday morning they weren’t confident they would be open much longer.

The storm water had risen three feet, damaging their customers’ clothes and expensive dry cleaning equipment. The business had already been knocked on its heels by the pandemic.

“Everybody works at home and then doesn’t want to come in,” Soo said.

The business has been flooded before, about a decade ago, and the couple was able to recover. But this time, after months of little business, they aren’t sure. Their insurance company hasn’t given yet answered if it will accept a claim.

“I don’t know [if we will recover],” James Lee said. “We will try.”

Across the street from the Fresh Grocer, Johnny Singh spent Tuesday morning coordinating clean-up at the combination gas station, car wash, and cigarette outlet he opened five years ago.

He was doing most of the work himself, saying he had no other option.

“I called my insurance guy yesterday and he says: ‘You don’t have flooding insurance,’” Singh said. “How the hell would I have known this property would flood?”

Singh said he wasn’t told that when he rented this storefront that this area has a history of flooding. He blames local officials for not preparing better stormwater management.

Still, Singh’s frustration is cumulative — the breaking point after five months of watching the business he has poured his life savings into fall apart. The pandemic reduced his foot traffic and his business was ransacked following the killing of George Floyd. Singh said he received a small federal Paycheck Protection Program loan and was starting to find his footing. Now, a flood.

“I don’t know what the hell is going to happen, because we don’t have [financial reserves],” Singh said. “All we have is strength.”

But Singh still holds out hope that his shop will receive enough government assistance to survive. He immigrated from India to the United States in 1996 when he was a teenager, and he still sees the country as he did then — as a beacon of prosperity and equality that looks out for the little guy.

“From America,” he said. “I don’t accept less.”

