The attack on higher ed

The Trump administration's attacks on higher education have colleges and universities reeling. The president is targeting more than 50 schools over its DEI policies.

Air Date: March 18, 2025
Listen 52:00
Rutgers University-Camden students and faculty descended on the school’s quad for a convocation celebration. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Trump administration’s attacks on higher education have colleges and universities reeling. 

The president is targeting more than 50 schools, including Rutgers, over its DEI policies, and several major research institutions are preparing to lose millions in federal funding by freezing hiring and capping admissions.

This all comes amid ongoing debate over how universities handled student protests and free speech on campus during the Israel-Hamas war, which led to high-profile congressional hearings.

So how’d we get here and what’s next?

Guests: 

Jonathan Zimmerman – professor of education at The University of Pennsylvania

Rick Hess – director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute

Elaine Maimon – former college president and current advisor to the American Council on Education

