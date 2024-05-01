From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A group called Citizens for Judicial Fairness, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, activists and candidates for city and state offices, rallied in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon, urging Gov. John Carney to appoint a Black judge to Delaware’s Chancery Court.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock tendered his retirement earlier this year and activists are pressuring Carney to diversify the court. Chancery is a high-profile court that mainly hears business disputes and decides cases without juries. Elon Musk appeared before the court in 2021 to defend himself against a Tesla shareholder lawsuit.

Carney’s pick to replace Glasscock has to be confirmed by the state Senate.

Sharpton said Delaware’s own Pres. Joe Biden (who he called the “son of Delaware”) has made appointing diverse judges to the federal courts a priority. As of 2023, 66% of the judges Biden’s appointed were women, as well as people of color, according to the Pew Research Center. Sharpton said Carney is doing the opposite in the First State.

“Gov. Carney has an opportunity to diversify that court, he needs to do it or we need to keep the national spotlight on [the fact that] the son of Delaware is betrayed by the governor of Delaware, when it comes to diversity,” Sharpton said.