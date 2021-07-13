Elon Musk takes the stage in Wilmington courtroom and doesn’t hold back

‘Do you believe him?’ opposing attorney asks about Musk

The lawsuit centers on whether Musk exerted undue influence on the Tesla board when it bought solar power company SolarCity for $2.6 billion in 2016. Musk is CEO of Tesla and was board chairman at SolarCity.

Tesla board members settled their part of the case in late 2020 for $60 million but Musk decided to go to trial.

“Do you believe him?” Baron asked during a break in the morning testimony.

That question is for Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III to decide – there are no juries in Chancery Court.

Slights must rule whether Musk acted to benefit himself, his family, and other companies, as the plaintiffs claim, or for the shareholders, as he asserted time and time again Monday.

Chancellors traditionally rule in writing weeks after trials end.

Musk began by providing a brief biography under gentle questioning by his attorney, Evan Chesler.

His journey took him from Pretoria to Canada at the age of 17, where he worked on a cousins’ farm in Saskatchewan, and later at a lumber mill in Vancouver. After a year at Queen’s University in Ontario, he said he won a scholarship that enabled him to attend Penn.

Saying he was interested in “science fiction and philosophy and the nature of the world” when he arrived in Philadelphia, he decided five factors would most affect the “future of humanity.”

They were “the internet, the transition to a sustainable energy economy, artificial intelligence, making life multiplanetary, and human genetics.”

At Penn, he earned degrees in physics and economics, then set out for Stanford University in California with an interest in the “potential in electrical vehicles.”

“I was offered some well-paying jobs in Wall Street,’’ Musk testified, but he turned them down “because technology is my primary interest.”

At Stanford he had an internship with a company doing research in rocket science, and worked on a mapping software project, then left school to go into business, he said. He and his brother founded Zip2, which provided an online city guide software to the New York Times and Knight Ridder newspapers. That company was sold for $300 million, leading to another venture that evolved into the PayPal online payment company.

He went into the finance arena because “I wanted to be responsible for a few breaks in the edifice of the internet,’’ which in the late 1990s was “only dial-up,” Musk testified.

“If you were eBay and wanted to sell something you had to send a check and wait for it to clear. And this could be two full weeks. I said, ‘We could make this instant.’”

When eBay bought PayPal in 2002, Musk made a reported $180 million in the deal.

His interest in electric cars led him to Tesla Motors, as well as creating a sustainable solar generating system for the vehicles and homes.

In a master plan for Tesla he wrote in 2006, when he was already running SpaceX, Musk said he was putting his money into the car company “to help expedite the move from a mine-and-burn hydrocarbon economy towards a solar electric economy, which I believe to be the primary, but not exclusive, sustainable solution.”

SolarCity was part of that equation, Musk said, adding that it “would be generating the electricity in a sustainable manner.”

Musk owned about 20% of the stock in Tesla and SolarCity when the two merged in 2016, he testified. He insisted it was a good deal for both companies, and that he did not vote on the deal or take part in the negotiations, and the Tesla board agreed.

“They work hard and they are competent and they are rigorous, acting on behalf of shareholders,” he testified.

“I said ‘the time is now to create an integrated solar battery product,’’’ he testified.

After the merger, the work on the Tesla Model 3 was having difficulty, as both companies struggled, and Musk said he redeployed all employees at Tesla to work on that project to keep the company solvent.

“Tesla was in really dire straits, headed for bankruptcy at high speed,’’ he said, describing the three-year period that ended in 2019 as “the hardest years in my life.”

Musk concluded his direct testimony by noting that despite the pandemic, the market cap of Tesla, has exploded from about $40 billion at the time SolarCity was acquired, to “like $600 billion today.”