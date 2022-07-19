A Delaware judge has set an October trial date in the fight between social media giant Twitter and Elon Musk, dealing a blow to the world’s wealthiest person.

Twitter sued its largest individual investor last week for pulling out of the much-ballyhooed deal Musk proposed in April to buy the company for $44 billion.

Musk wanted to wait until February for a proposed ten-day trial to start in Delaware’s nationally prominent Chancery Court, which handles corporate disputes. Twitter had sought to have a four-day trial that would begin the second week of September – in just two months.

That dispute set up the first hearing in the case Tuesday, with the parties, each represented by a team of lawyers, battling over Zoom about when the case should be heard and how long it should take.

The hearing was held virtually instead of in person because Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick has COVID-19. Reporters were permitted on a phone line.

Twitter attorney William Savitt said Musk’s attempts to delay the trial while he continues to trash the company publicly “inflicts harm on Twitter every day, every hour of every day.”

Some of his criticism has come on Twitter itself.