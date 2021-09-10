Protests at Delaware prosecutor’s house went beyond free speech, says attorney general

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says she doesn’t mind that protesters have marched and chanted outside her home several times this summer while demanding the arrest of white police officers for a fatal shooting of a Black man earlier this year.

But now Jennings is protesting the conduct at similar demonstrations outside the home of one of her top prosecutors. She’s gone to Chancery Court in a bid to limit their actions.

The protesters have gathered three times in recent weeks outside the suburban Wilmington home of Deputy Attorney General Mark Denney. He heads the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, which investigates police use of deadly force, among other duties.

That office is now reviewing the shooting of Lymond Moses by New Castle County police officers after a vehicle stop in January in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood. Police have said two officers pulled the trigger after Moses drove directly at them, but his attorney says he was trying to drive around them to get away.

Jennings claims the protesters have gone beyond the bounds of protected free speech. She says they threatened and harassed Denney, videotaped his young daughters, trespassed on his lawn by planting signs and standing there, posted his address and license plate on social media, and suggested they would also picket his parents’ home.

“Target[ing] unelected public servants, filming their small children, saying, ‘We’re coming for you,’ and threatening their parents’ homes is not protest,’’ said Mat Marshall, Jennings’ spokesman. “In this specific case, we’re talking about a prosecutor who has spent his career charging and convicting some of Delaware’s most violent criminals, and now some of its most powerful, some of whom would love to know his family’s information.”

Jennings has petitioned the court to force them to stay 300 feet from his house and notify the cops at least 24 hours before going there.

Jennings’ petition said she has taken great pains to protect the rights of protesters, and even marched with them last year in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Police groups had criticized Jennings last year because she declined to prosecute 22 protesters who were arrested last year, mostly for disorderly conduct, near Dover.

“This is essentially a civil warning, and one that we only made after more than a week of the defendants refusing attempts at mediation,’’ Marshall said. “But we have a responsibility to protect all Delawareans from abuse, and we are left with fewer and fewer options to uphold it.”