‘Real evil of straw purchases’ revealed in Delaware firearms cases

When Dover police detectives arrived at the scene of 19-year-old Dazhmier Brooks’s murder last April, they found a Ruger semi-automatic pistol.

Their investigation found that the gun was bought by a Dover woman named Paige Morris, who later confessed to police that she purchased it for her boyfriend Riley Braswell, a three-time convicted felon, court records show.

Braswell was later charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting trial

His case illustrates what Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says is a pervasive and deadly problem statewide: illegal straw purchases of firearms for criminals and gang members who are prohibited from buying them on their own.

Jennings announced this week that Morris and four other people have been charged with engaging in straw purchases involving more than 60 guns. Besides the gun allegedly used in the Dover slaying, one firearm was used in a recent New Castle County suicide, another seized from a convicted felon and two recovered during a raid on a New York gang, authorities say.

But most of the weapons are still on the street and unaccounted for, Jennings said during a news conference in Sussex County, where most of the purchases occurred.

“Straw purchases look at first blush on the surface like a fairly minor act that in and of itself does not result in death or violence,’’ Jennings said while flanked by police, prosecutors and the head of the Baltimore office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents.

“But these stories tell the true story because when someone purchases a gun knowing they are giving it to an individual prohibited from possessing that gun, they’re giving an instrument of death to another person, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”