Kia Bell was out of town last week when Hurricane Ida’s remnants dropped intense, torrential rains on Wilmington and the region.

So she didn’t see the eight-square block lake that formed when the Brandywine River rose to record levels and overflowed its banks. Bell knew there had been flooding in her northeast Wilmington neighborhood, but was stunned to see the damage to her house and about 100 others.

“We lost everything,’’ Bell said. “My car got flooded. My basement got flooded. So it’s not a good sight and we’re just here trying to rebuild and trying to get back on track.”

Bell, who is staying with family for the time being, spoke to WHYY News at the city’s Disaster Reception Center at The Warehouse, a new recreational and educational center for teens. She joined dozens of others who were displaced or had their homes damaged at the center set up by the city of Wilmington. People in need were able to pick up clothes, food, cleaning supplies, as well as get access to social and medical services and more.

After getting a bag of snacks at one of several tables set up, Bell expressed her gratitude to volunteers.

“You guys are helping us as much as possible,’’ she said. “So we definitely appreciate you. It’s one of those things where you think it can’t happen for you.”