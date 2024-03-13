New Jersey winter termination program ends for the season Friday

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A program that protects thousands of New Jersey residents struggling to pay water, sewer and electric bills from being disconnected during colder months ends for the season on Friday.

The state’s Winter Termination Program, which runs from Nov. 15 to March 15, prevents utility shutoffs for households that are past due on their bills.

Residents are still responsible for their bills, and after Friday could be at risk of being disconnected from their services, or face a lien sale on their home.

Larry Levine, a senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, advises residents to contact their provider for assistance.

“They may be able to offer a payment plan to be able to pay based on what you’re able to afford,” he said.

Levine added residents seeking financial assistance should call 2-1-1, or reach out to the nonprofit NJ Shares, which helps those who may not qualify for state-run assistance programs.