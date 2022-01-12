Delaware AG sues city of Seaford over abortion ordinance

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has made good on her threat to sue the city of Seaford over its recently enacted abortion ordinance, which would require anyone who has an abortion or miscarriage to bury or cremate the fetal tissue.

“It brings me no joy to sue one of our own cities, but three councilmen backed by dark, outside money have left me with no choice,” Jennings said.

After approving the ordinance on Dec. 14, the Seaford City Council backtracked on Dec. 30, putting an indefinite stay on enforcement of the law in hopes of staving off the litigation Jennings and others, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, had threatened.