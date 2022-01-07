Seaford, Del., backtracks on abortion ordinance to stave off lawsuit threat

Just two weeks after the Seaford City Council voted on a bill requiring fetal remains to be buried or cremated after an abortion or miscarriage, the ordinance is on hold.

The Dec. 14 vote was met with threats of lawsuits from Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and the American Civil Liberties Union. Council members voted 3-2 in favor of the measure, despite those threats.

On Dec. 30, council members put a halt on enforcing the bill in hopes of preventing those lawsuits from moving forward. Councilman Matthew McCoy, who voted for the original ordinance, made the motion to put a stay on its enforcement.

“We’re not ruling on the order itself, but a pathway forward,” McCoy said. “This decision and other decisions should be made by representation and not in a courtroom via litigation.”