The ordinance’s stated purpose is to provide “a mechanism for the dignified disposal of any such fetal remains following a fetal death in Seaford.” The new law defines fetal death as either abortion or miscarriage.

Councilman James King joined Councilman Jose Santos in voting no. “I think these decisions should be made at a lot different level than us,” King said. “I think this is going to create some really financial hardships for the taxpayers within the city.”

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Indiana law that Seaford’s used as a guide of sorts for its measure.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sent a letter of warning to the all-male council ahead of the vote, telling town leaders that Seaford lacks the authority to enact the measure which she called a “flagrant violation” of state law.

“If it became the law of the City of Seaford, it would be entirely preempted by state law, incapable of legal enforcement against any person or entity, and fatally subject to injunction because it is unconstitutional,” Jennings wrote.

Her letter also acknowledged that the use of the phrase “fetal remains,” as used throughout the ordinance, is not the preferred term used by the medical community.

Seaford City Solicitor Daniel Griffith said he believes the Supreme Court would uphold the city ordinance.

”I’m not terribly concerned about the constitutionality argument,” he said. “My view of it, when I saw this letter, was that it seemed to be an ideological position taken, but couched in legal terms, to challenge the ordinance.”

After her warnings were rejected by the council, Jennings said she plans to file suit against the town.

“I am left with no choice but to do exactly what the councilmen were warned of: sue one of our own cities on behalf of the people of our state,” she said. “In the end, this ordinance’s inevitably short life span will accomplish nothing other than a colossal waste of taxpayer money.”

Supporters of the change crowded into the council chambers Tuesday night to watch the vote. Nicole Theis with the Delaware Family Policy Council encouraged abortion opponents to show up in force to support the bill because she believes it “recognizes the humanity of the unborn baby by requiring fetal remains to be handled with dignity and not discarded as medical waste.”

Not coincidentally, the Seaford debate comes just three weeks after Planned Parenthood opened its first clinic in Delaware’s most conservative area of western Sussex County. The new Seaford clinic is the group’s fourth, with the other three branches located in Delaware’s largest municipalities of Wilmington, Newark, and Dover.