Lytle-Barnaby said the 4,800-square-foot clinic not only is brand new, featuring the latest technology, but is desperately needed in the sprawling rural area that is a few miles from Maryland.

She said the area is a “primary care desert” where it often takes women months to get appointments for some gynecological needs. Agency clinics in nearby Salisbury, Maryland, and about 30 miles to the east in Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach area have closed in the last decade.

“A lot of the people we see have one, two, three jobs. And trying to coordinate all of that with getting to an appointment to get your Pap smear, to get birth control, becomes really a very difficult task for people, especially those that are underserved,’’ Lytle-Barnaby told reporters.

The Seaford location is a relatively short drive for people in Sussex County and the Salisbury area and will allow patients “to really get into their care quickly and get back to their lives.”

“The southern part of the state didn’t really have the same access as the rest of the state did and we felt it was really important to provide those services to everyone in the state,” said Lytle-Barnaby.

“Many area residents have low incomes and/or “little or no health insurance,’’ she said, adding that the agency charges patients on a sliding scale based on their ability to pay.

“So you might very well pay nothing if you don’t have income to support yourself, or you might pay the full price if you have resources to do so,’’ she said. “But we do not turn anyone away.”