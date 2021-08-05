Abortion restrictions are spreading in Republican-led state legislatures. Several states, including Texas and Tennessee, have enacted bans on abortion after 6 weeks, before most women know they are pregnant. A Mississippi law banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks, including in cases of rape or incest, is before the Supreme Court this fall and that decision could upend a woman’s right to choose. Almost three decades ago, reproductive rights attorney KATHRYN KOLBERT argued Planned Parenthood v. Casey before the High Court. That decision in favor of Planned Parenthood is credited with saving Roe v. Wade and the right to an abortion in America. Kolbert joins us to talk about the history of the fight for reproductive justice and the current legal challenges facing abortion rights in states and before the Supreme Court. Her new book, co-authored with Julie Kay, is Controlling Women: What We Must Do to Save Reproductive Freedom.