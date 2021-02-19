Del. Planned Parenthood clinics still facing violent threats one year after Molotov cocktail incident

A Middletown resident has pleaded guilty to throwing a Molotov cocktail through the window of Planned Parenthood of Delaware’s Newark medical facility more than a year ago, but the clinic’s president said workers and patients remain the target of unsettling threats of further violence from abortion opponents.

CEO Ruth Lytle-Barnaby said threats and harassment come from demonstrators outside clinics, and by phone, email and on social media.

“We have protesters that take pictures of our cars, and pictures of us, videotape us,’’ Lytle-Barnaby said. “We’ve had people in the past name the names of our kids or spouse or partner or something that lets us know that they know where we live. I mean those things are part of our world.”

Lytle-Barnaby spoke with WHYY in the wake of 19-year-old Samuel Gulick’s plea this month in U.S. District Court in Wilmington to intentional damage of a facility that provides reproductive health services, and possession of an unregistered destructive device under the National Firearms Act.

Gulick has been detained since his arrest and will face up to 10 years in prison at his June sentencing. Gulick has agreed not to seek less than two years behind bars, court papers show. He also has agreed to forfeit an assault-style rifle and ammunition seized from the home where he lived with his parents. Gulick’s public defender, Conor Wilson, said he could not comment until sentencing.