Delaware Democrats, including the one living in the White House, expressed their outrage over the Supreme Court decision that allowed a Texas law effectively banning abortion after six weeks to stand.

“Now, more than ever, we all need to stand up and help protect women’s health care and make certain that abortions are made safe and legal,” said state House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst. “That’s exactly what we’re trying to do here today in Delaware.”

President Joe Biden said the Texas law “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century.” He said his administration is “deeply committed” to that right and will protect and defend it.

Fearing an attack on Roe v. Wade as President Donald Trump took office in 2017, Delaware lawmakers voted to preserve abortion rights under state law even if the Supreme Court decision was overturned.