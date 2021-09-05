COVID-19 vaccine not required in Delaware schools, but many holding voluntary clinics

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

K-12 schools are opening fully this week in Delaware with a statewide mask mandate in place. And while vaccinations against COVID-19 are not required, several schools are hosting clinics as cases and hospitalizations have escalated in recent weeks to six-month highs.

The aim of the vax events with the state Division of Public Health is to get shots in more students ages 12 and above, as well as staff, family members and the public. Anyone under 18 must have parental permission. Children under 12 are not eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Getting eligible minors vaccinated is seen as another key mitigation strategy aimed at keeping schools fully open after 18 months of first closures and then remote or hybrid learning. The 12-17 age group of children, almost all in middle or high school, has Delaware’s lowest rate for full vaccination, at 41.5%, according to state public health data.

“Vaccination is one of our best tools for keeping our children and educators healthy and in our buildings this academic year, so we are thankful for this work,” state education secretary Susan Bunting said Thursday.