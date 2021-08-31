During the academic year that ended in June, just 13% of Delaware students spent time learning in a classroom. Of the rest, 40% were fully remote, and 47% did a mix of both in-person and online learning.

So with schools open to all students, Green and other educators had hoped face coverings wouldn’t be part of the 2021-22 academic equation.

But a serious surge of COVID-19 cases led Gov. John Carney on Aug. 10 to make masks mandatory in schools. Since then, the rate of cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations has continued to escalate.

As of Monday, the 7-day average of new weekly cases was 356 — a level not seen since early February during the winter surge. More worrisome to public health officials is the number of people hospitalized: 217, also the highest number seen since February.

While Green acknowledged there is a mountain of concern among educators, students, and parents about how to keep schools open and functioning, he also saw a more positive dynamic at work when he recently accompanied his daughter, a ninth-grader at Red Clay’s Conrad Schools of Science, to an orientation night.

The student was nervous until she saw one of her favorite teachers.

“Her whole demeanor changed,’’ Green recalled. “It went from a level of anxiety and worry and trepidation, because that was the first time that she stepped foot back in our building since last year. I literally watched her shed that anxiety and that worry because her teacher made her feel excited, even with the fact that she’s vaccinated and would prefer not to wear a mask.”

Stephanie Ingram, president of the Delaware State Education Association, which represents public school teachers and other school employees, said her members share that excitement and anticipation.

“They’re ready to get back into the building, ready to greet their new students and to get started,” Ingram told WHYY News. “We’re taking the lessons that we learned. The school year just wrapped up just a couple of months ago. We’re still working with kind of that same mindset.”

Some teachers are not thrilled with wearing masks, but none have threatened to quit, she said. Most educators “definitely understand that wearing a mask is the best way to keep everyone safe. You know, we want to be in the building with our students. Wearing a mask is one of the ways that we can make sure we do that.”

As for helping bring students back up to speed, Ingram acknowledged that it will be challenging.

Fewer students took the required proficiency tests last year, and scores fell across the board. For example, just 26% of students statewide from grades 3 to 8 were proficient in math. Two years ago, the figure was 44%. The English proficiency figures also dropped during that period from 53% to 41%.

Ingram said teachers would assess their students in the opening days, and determine “how we can best meet their needs to meet them where they are, to move them forward, and I think that’s what educators are going to keep doing.”

She said teachers will have an idea about each student’s needs from their assessments last year, and input from their previous teachers.

“We don’t kind of think about it like they’ve lost anything. The idea is that when we get back together, we’re going to be able to kind of catch you up and keep moving forward.”

Matt Burrows, superintendent of the fast-growing Appoquinmink district in the Middletown area of southern New Castle County, said many students took advantage of summer learning programs to get caught up.

“Students will continue that into the fall. By no means did we think this was going to be a three-month or six-month cure,’’ Burrows said. “We looked at more like 18 months of providing the supports and the services that the students need. I hope that next summer we’re having a different conversation.”