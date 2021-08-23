Combating emotional challenges

Staff members in Indian River and some other Sussex districts are finding students excited to be with their peers again. But despite the joy of being back together, many of those students are struggling to regain their learning skills and practice appropriate social and emotional interactions.

Gemma Cabrera, a special educator at North Georgetown Elementary in Indian River, said that students appear withdrawn and are not showing any emotions. Teachers have told her that students are not interacting with each other as they did before the pandemic. Cabrera said she misses the reactions she was accustomed to getting from students when she bumped into them in the hallways.

“I’ve been a teacher, and I feel that in my gut, a child in first, second, and third grade should be smiling,” Cabrera said. “You come to school to learn, to be with your friends.” She said students seemed to be “completely withdrawn from their social life.”

Parents also say they have noticed interpersonal issues with their children because they have not been with their friends and classmates for many months.

“There seems to be a lot of issues, of not getting along, and some of that is normal, but interpersonal stuff where the kids just had six to eight months where they were not around any other kids,” said Cassidy McDaniel, a parent in the Cape Henlopen School District.

Improving multilingual communication

Communication with parents, especially those from Latino and low-income families, has been a constant issue for all school districts throughout the pandemic. In-person parent/teacher conferences could not be held last year, so school districts had to find different ways to build relationships with parents and bridge that communication gap. The challenge was greatest for English-speaking teachers trying to connect with parents who speak only Spanish or Haitian Creole.

According to the state’s school data website, North Georgetown has an enrollment of about 800 students, where 78% are Latino. North Georgetown Elementary quickly recognized it would have to make adjustments with most of those students learning remotely during the past school year, Principal Samantha Lougheed said. Communication remained an issue with the 250 students enrolled in the school’s summer program. Almost all those enrolled are students of color, and 80% of them are Latino.

North Georgetown’s solution was to use a text messaging app that immediately translates messages into the recipient’s language, Lougheed said.

“Our teachers have said that they have had more communication with their parents this year than they ever have,” she said. “We have always had great parent communication. But I think what is going to come out of this, is an even closer relationship between our families and our school.”

West Seaford Elementary School took a slightly different approach, using a language hotline and a variety of online platforms. Principal Lauren Schneider said one of those platforms, called Seesaw, enables teachers to record and share what is happening in class and allows parents to communicate with their children’s teachers. When using the app, parents can see their child’s “journal,” showing the work the child has done and comments given by teachers or other peers. It’s another way for teachers and parents to communicate effectively, she said.

In the Milford School District, Dr. Bridget Amory, director of student learning, said relationships with parents pivoted in a different direction, with an increased reliance on online meetings with parents as well as “using a variety of communication tools such as text, phones, and social media.”

Indian River parents say they are happy with the communication between non-English speakers and their children’s teachers. Most of them want teachers to continue using text messages to communicate with them.

Celia Gonzalez-Santizo, a Georgetown resident with three students in district schools, said being able to text message her kids’ teachers has helped develop a closer relationship with them. She knows that if she has a question about her kids’ education, teachers are easy to reach and provide a response.

“Ahora fue más fácil porque tengo comunicación siempre. Cómo iban en sus estudios? Ellos me mandaban mensaje, como que para mí fue mucho mejor,” Gonzalez-Santizo said. “Si uno necesita saber algo de nuestros hijos, manda uno el mensaje y nos contesta.”

“Now, it was easier because I always have communication. How were they doing in their studies? They sent me a message, as it was much better for me,” Gonzalez-Santizo said. “If one need to know something about our children, one sends the message and they respond.”