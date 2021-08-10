Youngest Delaware students with special needs get new funding help

Delaware’s youngest students with basic special education needs will now be able to get extra attention in their early school years thanks to a new funding formula approved by state lawmakers.

Funding for Delaware’s teachers is based on how many students are in a classroom. Generally, schools get funding for one teacher position for every 20 students in grades 4-12. One unit is funded for every 16.2 students in kindergarten through third grade.

Students who need special education help make up a separate count in a way that’s designed to provide them even more personal attention.

The state divides students who need special education into three categories: basic, intensive, or complex. Students needing complex special education require the highest level of instructional, behavioral, personal, or health support. Teachers helping those students typically work on a one-to-one or one-to-two ratio.