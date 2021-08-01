In-person parent/teacher conferences were impossible during the pandemic, so schools across Sussex County had to find different ways to build relationships with parents. It was especially difficult for English-speaking teachers to connect with a large number of parents who speak Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Some schools added hotlines for parents to call for answers in their own language, while others added a texting app that could translate questions and conversations into English.

North Georgetown Elementary Principal Samantha Lougheed said the bilingual hotline helped many staff members and teachers feel like they had better communication with parents this year than ever before.

“I think what this year did was really bridge the gap even more between our teachers and our families… because there was a lot of responsibility that was put on parents because our children were having to learn half of the week at home,” Lougheed said.

To help families build a better relationship with the school, families would go through an intake process so staff could get to know them personally. Lougheed said that helped staff members provide them with the resources they need.

As the pandemic hit, many families would come to the school and ask for food assistance. North Georgetown Elementary responded at the beginning of the coronavirus with a backpack program that provided sacks of free food every Wednesday.