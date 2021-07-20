As the Indian River School District returns to fully in-person learning this summer, staff members are finding students excited to be with their peers again. But despite the joy of being back together, some students are struggling to regain not only their learning skills, but also appropriate social and emotional interactions.

It’s all the result of learning time lost in the past 15 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators say.

Earlier this month, the district launched its summer program, called Building Bridges and Accelerating Learning for All Students. It continues through August 18.

Principals and staff from North Georgetown Elementary School and Georgetown Middle School say the summer session will help students bridge the pandemic learning gap.

Principal Samantha Lougheed at North Georgetown Elementary said 250 students are enrolled in their summer school program. Out of the 250 students enrolled, about 98% are students of color. Of the 98% students of color, 80% are Hispanic.

“I don’t believe that our teachers see color,” Lougheed said. “They see a student that they need to get from point A to point B and make sure that they’re giving the best learning that they can.”