Southern Delaware students relish return to the classroom for summer enrichment

A program that helps students in southern Delaware catch up on their studies over the summer is back to meeting in person after going fully remote last year.

Being back together makes a big difference, said Sandi Hagans-Morris. She’s program director for First State Community Action Agency (FSCAA).

FSCAA’s Summer Enrichment Program for youth from kindergarten to 12th grade in the Georgetown area just restarted meeting in person on June 28, following CDC guidelines for safety.

The program helped 151 kids as it shifted to a full-day program for the 2020-2021 school year, a big change from their typical after-school meeting time.

“We were looking at students going through some emotional changes. A lot of them were having a lot of different thoughts, a lot of different behaviors, COVID really impacted them mentally. So we were looking at some traumatic things going on,” Hagans-Morris said. “One kid came in with 180 assignments. The mother said she has not done anything on Zoom since school started and this was February, we had to catch her up with all her assignments.”