Stephanie Ingram, president of the union that represents Delaware teachers and school staffers, longs for the day when buildings are open five days a week and classrooms are bustling with energy and instruction.

Yet now is not the time, Ingram asserts, even as most K-12 public schools reopened to hybrid learning this week after Gov. John Carney “strongly urged” districts and charter schools to make that move.

Ingram pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across Delaware, with record hospitalizations and new daily case averages. Related deaths are on pace to surpass 1,000.

“You can’t keep COVID outside,’’ Ingram told WHYY News. “You can’t draw a line in the sand. It’s not going to pay attention to that line in the sand. So our educators are distrustful of that idea that schools are a safe place because COVID is going to do what COVID does.”

She pointed out that the feared surge from Christmas and New Year’s gatherings hasn’t even been calculated.

“We know people were traveling for the holidays and they might not have been as on guard as they normally would,” Ingram said. “They’re bringing that back into the building when they come, so it’s just a little bit uneasy about, like you said, too much too fast.”

Carney’s call was accompanied by his claim that of the 1,100 infections of students and staffers from September through December, most were likely transmitted outside of school. He cited studies showing that schools that use proper protocols can educate students and keep them safe.

Dorrell Green, who heads Red Clay Consolidated School District, the largest of Delaware’s 19 public school districts, told WHYY News that about half of Red Clay’s 15,000 upstate kids are now in class at least two days per week. Families who want to continue remote-only learning have been afforded that option.

Green says he empathizes with parents, students, and staff as they struggle to adjust to the latest guidance from the governor. Red Clay, which began hybrid learning in November, had 49 positive student cases and 61 staff cases before Carney moved all schools back to remote-only education on Dec. 14.

“It’s frustrating because there’s no easy answers to any of this, especially as it relates to the diverse needs within the community as we move throughout the pandemic, as the health science changes, as the recommendations change,’’ Green said.

“The challenge is always trying to provide an educational response to the ongoing health crisis that we find ourselves in.”