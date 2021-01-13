Philly parents deeply divided over virtual school, data shows ahead of district decision

Philadelphia’s public school system is headed toward a third attempt at offering in-person school during the pandemic. Whether it succeeds will depend partly on the cooperation of parents, who appear deeply divided on the issue.

A WHYY review of survey data from November shows that families — when given a choice between in-person learning and hybrid learning — were fairly split on the topic.

When looking at school-by-school breakdowns, few patterns emerged. Families attending schools in affluent areas were about as likely to choose in-person instruction as families attending schools in low-income neighborhoods. Similarly, survey response rates did not seem tied to school demographics.

The data has inherent limitations with the types of parents surveyed and the way the survey questions were presented to families.

That said, it’s the only time Philadelphia asked its public school families to commit to a reopening option. And it shows that the path ahead will run through a deeply divided pool of parents.

Public officials signaled in recent days that the School District of Philadelphia will attempt to reopen before the school year ends. Superintendent William Hite told Chalkbeat that he’d likely unveil a reopening plan in the next week. Mayor Jim Kenney said in a Tuesday news conference that he hopes schools will reopen in the spring after teachers are expected to be vaccinated.

This would mark the third time Philadelphia has tried to reopen schools for willing families.

The first attempt over the summer ended after loud objections from principals, teachers, and parents who testified before the school board. In November, the district tried again with a scaled-back plan to offer a “hybrid” option for students in grades Pre-K to 2nd. Under the proposal, families could choose to send their children to school a couple of days per week.

That plan disintegrated after a swift rise in cases, but it did result in a widely distributed parent survey.