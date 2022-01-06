‘It’s a math problem’: Philly educators scramble amid omicron wave

After new normal, a shift back

Since last spring, Philadelphia schools — like many around the country — have slowly moved in one direction: toward more in-person learning. For the first few months of the current school year, the city’s public school system appeared to reach a new equilibrium. The vast majority of students were learning in person, and there was no evidence of a corresponding spike in the city’s COVID numbers.

All of that changed with the emergence of the omicron variant. Now, for the first time this school year, the city education system faces the prospect of a widespread shift back to virtual. How many schools and for how long? No one quite knows.

“I can’t predict,” said Laurena Zeller, principal of Add B. Anderson School in West Philadelphia, which has switched to remote learning. “My hope is that this is just a little bit of a slow down. Let’s slow down. Let’s reassess. And then let’s get back to what we know: in-person learning.”

Large school districts throughout the country face similar uncertainty. Washington, D.C.’s public school system extended its winter break into this week. School leaders in Boston and New York are keeping an eye on staff absences. Most prominent of all is Chicago, where city and union leaders are locked in a bitter dispute over the proposed reopening of schools that led to class cancellations on Wednesday.

At the beginning of this week, 4,561 schools nationwide had suspended in-person instruction, according to the technology company Burbio, which has been tracking school closures. At 3.5% of public schools nationwide, that was easily the highest mark of the current school year.

The Center for Reinventing Public Education (CRPE) has been tracking the COVID plans and policies of 100 large districts around the country, and found 9 that have recently suspended in-person learning. Another six have closed in-person learning at some campuses.

“What we’re seeing is some of these large and urban districts flexing to try and meet what they’re describing as significant numbers of community infection or staffing challenges,” said Bree Dusseault, principal at CRPE.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia had temporarily suspended in-person learning at 92 schools because of “staffing data.” The district has said it considers a variety of factors, but doesn’t have a firm threshold for shifting a school to remote learning, like a specific percentage of staffers out.. Principals say they don’t have clarity on how their schools are selected.

Legions of public health professionals say schools are relatively safe — and some studies suggest past school closures did not flatten the COVID curve.

But the omicron surge has infected so many people so rapidly, that it raises another question: Can schools keep enough staff in buildings to run them safely?

A staffing ‘math problem’

Ben Speicher, the principal at KIPP North Philadelphia Academy, said there isn’t a magic number he can use to determine whether his school has enough staff members to stay open.

“While it’s a math problem, it’s also more specific than that,” he said. “If we have a number of teachers out that’s sort of evenly distributed across grades and rolls that’s one thing, and then it’s another if every teacher on the third grade team all needs to be out at the same time.”

More staff members tested positive for COVID over winter break than during the entire fall semester, Speicher said. “It’s just orders of magnitude different.”

Over the break, the entire KIPP Philadelphia network decided to go virtual until MLK Day, with the hope that after a brief spike, omicron cases will start to come down in a couple weeks.

“Hopefully what we’ll see as we go along the next two weeks is the number of staff who will be able to be in the building on January 18 is significantly higher than the number of staff who could have been in the building January 3 or 4,” Speicher said.

Zeller, the principal at Anderson, has four vacant positions right now and another 12 staffers in COVID quarantine. She says things start to get dicey at her school when more than four of the 22 home room teachers are out.

Penn Alexander Elementary in West Philadelphia has been open for in-person learning this week despite 15 staff absences, according to principal Lauren Overton. Without any secretary staff, she and the school nurse have been running the front office.

“I feel like I’ve had roller skates on,” said Overton.

On the other end of the spectrum is Paul Robeson High School, also in West Philadelphia, which has been remote since winter break ended. The decision surprised principal Richard Gordon IV since he only knows of two staffers who are quarantined right now.

“It’s only been one day and the kids are already like, ‘Oh my god, can we come back to school,” said Gordon.

That said, each absence makes things tough at his relatively small school — especially given the dearth of substitutes.

Through a right-to-know request, WHYY received school district data on substitute fill rates through mid-November. Robeson’s fill rate was 33.7% — compared to 98.7% during the same time period in 2019.

Overall, the median district school had a substitute teacher fill rate of 84.3% through the first two-and-a-half months of the 2019-20 school year, before COVID struck.

This year, during the same two-and-a-half months, the median fill rate was 42.8%.

One way to potentially alleviate the staffing crunch is to change the quarantine rules for those who are exposed to COVID-19, but are asymptomatic. On Wednesday, the PolicyLab at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia endorsed a so-called “mask-to-stay” policy that would allow anyone — vaccinated or not — who was exposed to COVID-19 outside their home to continue reporting to school as long as they mask at all times and are asymptomatic.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) guidance calls on unvaccinated staff to quarantine for 10 days if they have a known COVID-19 exposure. Vaccinated staff are supposed to test 5-7 days after exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also endorsed shortened quarantine periods of five days for people who test positive but are asymptomatic. PDPH said it does not support that approach in schools.

PDPH did, however, change the rules around when an outbreak should trigger school building closure. Previously, a school would close if 3% of people tested positive within 14 days. Now, it’s 10%

At the same time, some district staff members have raised concerns that schools don’t have the basic mitigation measures in place to ensure staff and student safety.

Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, said he continues to receive reports of “lack of masks, lack of mask enforcement, lack of sanitizer, and extreme lack of COVID testing supplies” in the school buildings that are currently open.

In a statement Wednesday, he shared reports he had received from members, including a school that was rationing its inventory of child-sized masks, and a school that only had expired COVID tests.